The province is getting the ball rolling on legislation that could change the way prices are negotiated in the fishing industry.

In recent weeks, there has been discussion about ending binding arbitration and restoring the right to strike or lockout.

The details of the legislation are not yet known.

But today Labour Minister Lisa Dempster said it would not come into force until the government gets a response from the FFAW and the Association of Seafood Producers on whether there is a consensus.