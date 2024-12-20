Prolific offender sentenced for charges laid by RCMP

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Joseph Melvin King of Victoria was sentenced in provincial court in Harbour Grace earlier this week for charges laid by Harbour Grace RCMP.

As part of a plea agreement, King was sentenced on Dec. 16 for a number of offences that occurred in February, 2023. His convictions include flight from police, dangerous operation and resisting arrest. He received a nine-month Conditional Sentence Order, a 24-month Probation Order, a fine of $8930, and a driving prohibition of 75 months.