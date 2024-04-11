Process for Replacement of Penitentiary Moving Forward

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has concluded the Request for Qualifications process for the replacement of Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

The Request for Qualifications closed on February 16 with one submission.

New Avalon Corrections Partners has been deemed qualified to continue the procurement. The private sector partnership is led by Plenary Americas and PCL Investments.

The department will provide more information in the coming weeks on the next steps in the procurement process.