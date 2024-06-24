Princess Anne injured, will not attend Memorial Day service in St. John’s

Princess Anne is recovering from minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

Princess Anne was expected to visit Newfoundland and Labrador on July 1, to mark the centennial anniversary of the National War Memorial. As well as pay respects for the unknown Newfoundland Soldier who will be laid to rest on July 1.

The following statement was released by Buckingham Palace:

The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.

A Statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/DYMQthf9kl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2024

Premier Andrew Furey also released a statement following the news of Princess Anne’s injury.

“I was saddened to hear of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne’s accident and that she is no longer able to join us as we mark the commemorative events associated with the Centennial of the Newfoundland National War Memorial.

On behalf of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, I wish her a quick and healthy recovery.”