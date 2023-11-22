News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to welcome European Union leaders in St. John’s tomorrow

Posted: November 22, 2023 4:08 pm
By Ben Cleary


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will welcome European Union (EU) leaders to St. John’s, for the 19th Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit, which will run from Nov. 23-24.

Prime Minister Trudeau will host the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. According to a release, “the Summit will be an opportunity to underscore the already strong ties between Canada and the EU and will allow leaders to discuss ways to build on this relationship.”

