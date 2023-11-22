Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to welcome European Union leaders in St. John’s tomorrow

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will welcome European Union (EU) leaders to St. John’s, for the 19th Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit, which will run from Nov. 23-24.

Prime Minister Trudeau will host the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. According to a release, “the Summit will be an opportunity to underscore the already strong ties between Canada and the EU and will allow leaders to discuss ways to build on this relationship.”