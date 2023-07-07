Pride flag raising at St. John’s City Hall marks the beginning of pride festival activities

With the flag now flying proudly above city hall, St. John’s Pride Festival has officially started in the capital city.
NTV’s Bailey Howard has this story.
Grieg to resume construction of Marystown’s Post-Smolt BuildingBy Ross Tilley — 16 hours ago
Grieg Seafood Newfoundland announced a $14 million investment Thursday in phase-one construction of its ‘Post-Smolt A’ building in Marystown.
Three years ago, as a result of the global pandemic, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland was forced to put a stop to the construction of its Post-Smolt Building. Now, with a multi-million dollar investment, construction is about to resume.
The post-smolt approach is a new technology in salmon farming, according to Perry Power, Director of Communications, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland, and it is good for the salmon and the environment.
The second phase of construction for the building is contingent upon several factors, one in particular will be a decision made in British Columbia. In addition to the $14 million investment, Grieg says it will invest another $38 million in its Newfoundland operations in 2023.
NTV's Ross Tilley will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Indigenous tourism growing throughout the provinceBy Don Bradshaw — 4 hours ago
The tourism industry plays a significant role in the economy of Newfoundland and Labrador, but a subsection of that sector focusing on Indigenous culture and heritage is experiencing noticeable growth, not only in this province, but across the country.
NTV's Don Bradshaw has more in this report.
Two men arrested following alleged knife attack in Corner Brook hotelBy Don Bradshaw — 4 hours ago
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested two men for their alleged role in a knife attack in the lobby of a hotel in Corner Brook earlier this week.
39-year-old Travis Nevans of Hamilton, Ontario, seen here, and 22-year-old Kristopher Nichols of Stoney Creek, Ontario were both arrested at approximately 3:00 a.m.
Today at a location on main street in downtown Corner Brook. Police say both men chased two other males inside the greenwood inn and suites hotel late Wednesday night; at which time an altercation ensued in the lobby.