Premier to Launch New Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Innovation Challenge

Premier Andrew Furey will launch a new Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Innovation Challenge in St. John’s today.

The launch takes place at the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation at Memorial University at 10:00 a.m.

Furey will be joined by Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Bernard Davis, Dr. Lesley James, professor with the Memorial University Department of Process Engineering, Kieran Hanley, Chief Executive Officer of econext and Charlene Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Energy NL.