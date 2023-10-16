Premier to Announce Affordable Housing Plan

Premier Andrew Furey will unveil a five-point plan with new initiatives to stimulate new housing construction and help make housing more affordable in Newfoundland and Labrador today.

The announcement will take place at the Confederation Building at 11:30 a.m.

Furey will be joined by Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, as well as Stephen Short, Vice-Chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association and Alexis Foster, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Home Builders Association-Newfoundland and Labrador.