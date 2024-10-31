Premier Presents Annual Athletic Awards to Top Young Athletes

On Wednesday, Premier Andrew Furey presented awards to more than 100 young athletes from across the province at the 20th annual Premier’s Athletic Awards.

The awards, established in 2005, recognize athletic excellence and provide financial support to help offset the costs of training and competition.

The Team Gushue Awards were also presented at the event. Two athletes are selected annually to receive the awards, valued at $5,000 each. This year’s recipients are Brooklyn Wolfrey and Gleb Evstigneev.

The inaugural Michelle Healey Memorial Award was presented at the event. One female athlete is selected annually to receive the award, valued at $5,000. The recipient of the award is Zoe Rowe.