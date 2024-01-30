Premier introduces new medal

Premier Andrew Furey is introducing the Premier’s Medal for Arts, Heritage, Recreation and Sport.

The medal will recognize the contributions to life in the province and will be the highest honour in the province in these fields.

Recipients will be chosen based on significant contributions that have benefited, in an outstanding manner, the province and its people.

Furey will present the medals to two recipients from each discipline at an annual awards ceremony. In special recognition of both the Year of the Arts and the 75th anniversary of Confederation, this year 10 recipients from the arts sector and 10 recipients from the heritage sector will be selected to receive the special recognition.

Nominations may be submitted for living or deceased individuals, organizations, committees, groups and enterprises.