Premier Furey to deliver apologies to residential school survivors

Premier Andrew Furey will deliver apologies to residential schools survivors and family members in the five Labrador Inuit communities and Happy Valley-Goose Bay next week.

The delivery of apologies is being undertaken in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and former students of residential schools. Joining Premier Furey for the apology ceremonies are Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe, other elected officials of the Nunatsiavut Assembly, and former students and family members.

Apology ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

Nov. 1

Rigolet, Northern Lights Academy, 11:00 a.m.

Postville, Recreation Centre, 3:00 p.m.

Nov. 2

Makkovik, Community Centre, 10:00 a.m.

Hopedale, Nanuk Community Centre, 3:00 p.m.

Nov. 3

Nain, Jeremiah Sillett Community Centre, 10:00 a.m.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Masonic Lodge, 348 Hamilton River Road, 3:30 p.m.

The Nunatsiavut Government and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador are inviting former students, their family members, community members, and others impacted by residential schools to attend. Mental health supports will be available.