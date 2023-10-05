Premier Furey Presents Annual Awards to Newfoundland and Labrador’s Top Young Athletes

Premier Andrew Furey presented awards to 126 young athletes from across the province at the 19th annual Premier’s Athletic Awards this week.

The awards program recognizes athletic excellence and provides financial support to help offset the costs of training and competition with grants ranging from $500 to $1,500.

Two athletes are selected annually to receive the Team Gushue Awards, valued at $5,000 each, and recipients are chosen based on athletic and academic excellence. This year’s recipients are Abby Newhook and Nathan Luscombe.

Abby Newhook of St. John’s is an accomplished and talented hockey player and is currently attending Boston College in Massachusetts in the United States.

Nathan Luscombe of Grand Falls-Windsor is a Para swimming athlete.