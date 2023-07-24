Premier Furey offers supports to Nova Scotia following catastrophic flooding

Premier Andrew Furey is offering supports to Nova Scotia after extreme flooding in the past few days, the same areas impacted by floods were only recently recovering from wildfires. On Sunday Furey took to Twitter saying this province is ready to help.

Here at home, over the weekend rainfall warnings were in effect which brought over 100 mms of rain to parts of the southwest coast, the same system that impacted Nova Scotia. The Trans-Canada Highway just east of Port aux Basques had been reduced to one lane due to washouts. RCMP were advising people to expect delays over the weekend.