Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lisa Dempster will address the EcoNext 2024 Conference today in St. John’s

Furey will deliver remarks at 10:00 a.m. and Dempster will bring welcoming remarks at 8:30 a.m.

EcoNext is a not-for-profit group that supports environmentally sustainable economic development and the green economy in Newfoundland and Labrador.