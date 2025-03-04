Premier Andrew Furey issues statement in response to U.S. tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed tariffs against Canada today, initiating a trade war between two countries with linked economies, impacting jobs and undoubtedly raising consumer prices on both sides of the border.

This morning, Premier Andrew Furey issued a statement.

“Newfoundland and Labrador has had a long, meaningful relationship with the United States: From our longstanding ties through the fishery, to the modern technology industry, from hosting President Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill in Placentia Bay during the heights of the Second World War to declare the Atlantic Charter, to supporting our neighbours during the tragedy of 9/11.

The U.S. is Canada’s – and Newfoundland and Labrador’s – biggest trading partner. And we will not stand by while this relationship is unlawfully and unjustly harmed.

Now, more than ever, we should be supporting local and Canadian-made products where possible. We will be removing U.S. products from Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation shelves, and reviewing and stopping immediately, where possible, procurement from the U.S.

We will identify new export markets for Newfoundland and Labrador products with a series of market development and expansion initiatives, deepening our connections with Europe and beyond to grow our trading opportunities. And we will continue robust collaboration with industry, community, and labour organizations through our roundtable on Canada-U.S. trade relations in light of the U.S. President’s illegal actions against us.

We stand with Team Canada as we stand strong, together.

Our identity, our values and our sovereignty will give us the strength to stand against any bully. We remain the true north strong and free.”