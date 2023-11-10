Justice News

Preliminary inquiry set for accused murderer Robert Belbin

Posted: November 10, 2023 12:51 pm
By Rosie Mullaley


A St. John’s man accused of murdering a man in the centre of St. John’s earlier this year will have a preliminary inquiry next spring.

The inquiry was scheduled today when Robert Belbin appeared in provincial court via video link from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

It will begin June 3 and is expected to last five days.

If a judge in the inquiry deems there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial, the 22-year-old will be arraigned in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Defence lawyer Jason Edwards represents Belbin, while Paul Thistle is the Crown prosecutor.

Belbin is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Seamus Secord. The 22-year-old Secord died as a result of injuries suffered in an incident that happened Feb. 8 on Mayor Avenue. Police arrested Belbin a few weeks later releasing few weeks later and have released no details about what happened.

Belbin will be back in court Nov. 24 in connection with other unrelated charges.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top