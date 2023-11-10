Preliminary inquiry set for accused murderer Robert Belbin

A St. John’s man accused of murdering a man in the centre of St. John’s earlier this year will have a preliminary inquiry next spring.

The inquiry was scheduled today when Robert Belbin appeared in provincial court via video link from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

It will begin June 3 and is expected to last five days.

If a judge in the inquiry deems there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial, the 22-year-old will be arraigned in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Defence lawyer Jason Edwards represents Belbin, while Paul Thistle is the Crown prosecutor.

Belbin is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Seamus Secord. The 22-year-old Secord died as a result of injuries suffered in an incident that happened Feb. 8 on Mayor Avenue. Police arrested Belbin a few weeks later releasing few weeks later and have released no details about what happened.

Belbin will be back in court Nov. 24 in connection with other unrelated charges.