Flights at the St. John’s International Airport were put on hold this morning due to a power outage.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. this morning. While the airport’s terminal building remained open, running on its emergency back-up power supply, flight operations were put on hold until power was restored at 11:00 a.m.

Although power is back up and running, passengers are advised to check with their airline for flight status.