There is an unplanned power outage currently impacting Critchs Path, Groves Road to Gillies Road, Grovesdale Park Subdivision, Pippy Place to Thorburn Road, and Kelsey Drive in St. John’s.

The outage started at 4:38 a.m. this morning and was due to equipment problems.

Newfoundland Power estimates that power will be restored by 7:30 a.m.