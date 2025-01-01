Possible earthquake felt in parts of central and northeast Newfoundland

Just after 2 PM today, residents of central and northeastern Newfoundland, specifically around the Twilingate area, reported feeling the ground shake, which was accompanied by the sound of an explosion. NTV News does not have any reports of damage from the shaking.

At this time, I cannot confirm that an earthquake occurred, as both Earthquakes Canada and the USGS have yet to report the incident. However, seismographs on the Deer Lake and St. John’s Island recorded shaking shortly after 2 PM. The images below show that. The shaking is seen on the graph at the bottom of the image, which contains the large spike.

A seismograph is an instrument that detects and records the vibrations of the Earth caused by seismic waves from earthquakes, volcanic activity, or other ground movements. It measures these vibrations and produces a seismogram, a visual record of the waves’ amplitude and frequency.

Updates will follow if needed.