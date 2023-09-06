Portion of T’Railway closed in CBS for upgrades

Until further notice, the T’Railway Provincial Park from Doyles Road to Cemetery Road in Conception Bay South will be closed.

The Town of Conception Bay South, in partnership with the Grand Concourse Authority, is making enhancements geared towards strengthening the trail’s infrastructure.

Back in April, the Town announced that it had received federal and provincial funding to complete the last 3.2 kilometres of the CBS T’Railway system.

The public is asked to report any damage or concerns related to the T’Railway to the Parks Division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.