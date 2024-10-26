Porter Now Flying Year-Round from St. John’s to Ottawa

Porter Airlines is now providing non-stop, year-round service to our nation’s capital, Ottawa. The success of this new route, originally scheduled as seasonal, has led Porter to make the route year-round. This non-stop service will fly four times weekly.

“Since its launch in June, Porter’s non-stop service to Ottawa has been in high demand,” said Dennis

Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John’s International Airport Authority. “The extension of this

service reflects the positive response from travellers and demand for non-stop connectivity to our

nation’s capital.”

“The continuation of this non-stop connection between Ottawa and St. John’s into year-round service is

a positive development for both communities,” said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief

commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “The strong response highlights the value of offering flights that

residents want. The ability to make connections to the broader Porter network through Ottawa is another benefit that increases access to important North American markets.”