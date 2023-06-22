Porter Airlines adding new daily flight between St. John’s and Toronto in September

Porter Airlines is adding a new route between St. John’s International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport.

Service begins Sept. 7 with one daily non-stop roundtrip flight. The route will also connect Porter’s east coast network to its new west coast destinations via Toronto Pearson, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $396. The initial flight schedule is as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to St. John’s (YYT) 8:15 p.m. 12:45 a.m. St. John’s (YYT) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

“St. John’s has been an important destination in our Eastern Canada network for many years. With the introduction of the E195 to our fleet and non-stop service to Toronto Pearson, Porter now connects St. John’s from coast to coast,” said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “St. John’s knows Porter provides a level of onboard service that is unmatched by any other carrier and we’re excited to now offer our elevated economy service for them to Toronto-Pearson and Western Canada. ”