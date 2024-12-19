Port Saunders RCMP seizes firearms and arrests man

The Port Saunders RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man on Monday following the search of a home in Port Saunders and a cabin in Hawke’s Bay.

Police seized two high-powered rifles, a semi-automatic rifle, a quantity of ammunition, firearms parts, and stolen property.

Scott Lavers was and charged with possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000.00, unsafe storage of firearms, possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He attended court on Tuesday and was released from custody on conditions. His next court date is scheduled to take place on April 8.