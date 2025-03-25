Poor driving conditions on the southwest coast

Roads are bare across the island with the exception of the southwest coast where roads are snow-covered with slushy patches, drifting snow, and poor visibility. Travel is not recommended from Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo, Robinsons to North Branch, and Tompkins to Cape Ray.

In Labrador, roads are mostly bare with a few partially snow-covered sections, particularly from Churchill Falls to Happy Valley-Goose Bay and from Crooke’s Lake Depot to Cartwright.

The MV Gallipoli is out of service for this morning at least. The MV Challenge One is also out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.