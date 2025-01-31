Poor driving conditions in many areas of Newfoundland

Roads on the west coast of the island are snow-covered, and there are areas of poor visibility. Travel is not recommended from North Branch to Rose Blanche. Roads in central Newfoundland and the Avalon are partly snow-covered. Poor visibility is reported from Grand Bank to Lord’s Cove and Placentia to North Harbour.

Across the Big Land this morning, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow with good visibility.

Due to severe weather conditions, Marine Atlantic has delayed crossings times for today, Saturday, and Sunday. The MV Kamutik W, MV Qajaq W, MV Terra Nova, and MV Challenge One are out of service. The MV Gallipoli is in service but off schedule.

In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.