Poor driving conditions across the west coast and several ferry delays

Snow squalls across parts of the West Coast are resulting in poor driving conditions. Travel is not recommended from Woody Point to Trout River, the Trans-Canada Highway to Buchan’s Resource Road, and from Mainland to Cape St. George. Across the remainder of the Island, roads are mostly bare and dry with some icy sections.

Roads in Labrador are snow-covered and travel is not recommended from Cache River Depot to Churchills Falls. Visibility is poor from Kenamu River to Crooke’s Lake Depot.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings today and anticipates impacts to crossings tomorrow.

Ferries on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run are out of service due to weather. The MV Kamutik W, MV Qajaq W, MV Marine Eagle, and MV Challenge One are out of service due to severe weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are several delays and cancellations. PAL Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled, Air Canada flights 686, 689, and 691 are cancelled and WestJet Flight 265 is delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled and PAL Flight 924 is late.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.