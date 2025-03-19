Poor driving conditions across most of the province this morning

Roads are wet on the Avalon, Burin, and Northern Peninsulas this morning. Fog is reducing visibility on the Avalon. In central Newfoundland, roads are snow-covered. Visibility is poor from Gander to the Fogo Island Ferry Terminal. Travel is not recommended from South Brook to Springdale to Harry’s Harbour.

Across Labrador, roads are mostly bare and dry with a few icy and slushy with good visibility.

The MV Qajaq W is out of service today because no icebreaker assistance is available. All other ferries are on time.

At the Gander International Airport, Sinwing Flight 4354 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Air Canada Flight 7719 is cancelled. Flights are on time in St. John’s.