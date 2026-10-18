Premier Wakeham issues statement on incident at CFB Wainwright

News, Politics October 18th, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham has issued a statement regarding the incident that occurred at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.

In the statement, Wakeham says he was in touch with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to extend his deepest sympathies to the families, fellow service members and friends of those who lost their lives.

Wakeham added that a tragedy like this is felt throughout the military community, across our province and across the country.

The flags at Confederation Building and offices across the province will be lowered to half-mast.