The Inside Story: Province’s Churchill Falls negotiating team faces questions in House of Assembly

Politics, The Inside Story September 14th, 2026

Three members of the province’s negotiating team took questions Monday in the Churchill Falls debate: Former Fortis CEO Barry Perry, N.L. Hydro CEO Jennifer Williams, and former PC cabinet minister Jerome Kennedy. Perry and Kennedy discussed how their strategy were driven by the independent review of the previous MOU, while Williams faced questions form the Liberals on changes in pricing models in the two deals, both of which she was involved in negotiating. Here’s NTV’s Michael Connors.