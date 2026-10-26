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Premier Wakeham and Minister Evans in Ottawa for First Nations-First Ministers’ Meeting

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Premier Tony Wakeham will attend the First Nations-First Ministers’ Meeting in Ottawa today, October 26, a historic meeting for Canada. Premier Wakeham will be joined by Lela Evans, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. Premier Wakeham and Minister Evans also participated in the Assembly of First Nations Day of Ceremony on October 25.

The meeting aims to build stronger relationships and to identify ways to work together to address First Nations’ priorities, create opportunities that benefit communities, and foster prosperity across Canada.

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