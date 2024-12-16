Policing Transformation Working Group seeking public input

The Policing Transformation Working Group is seeking the public’s input to help shape the future of policing services in the province.

The Working Group developed a detailed survey as part of public engagement efforts to hear from residents. The survey was developed with feedback from several community partners. The 20-minute voluntary survey is confidential and anonymous. Only overall results will be shared.

A link to the survey can be found here https://www.gov.nl.ca/releases/2024/jps/1216n02/.

The survey will be available until January 22nd.