Police vehicle rammed by motorist who failed to stop and fled from Harbour Grace RCMP

A motorist is facing a charge of flight from police following an attempted traffic stop by Harbour Grace RCMP that occurred today.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle on Bannerman Street in Harbour Grace. The driver failed to stop and while fleeing from police rammed a marked police vehicle. In the interest of public safety, the officer did not pursue the vehicle. The driver has been identified and efforts are underway to effect his arrest. The officer was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.