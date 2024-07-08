Police Service Dog locates residential break and enter suspect in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A 40-year-old woman was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP for a residential break, enter and theft that occurred on Sunday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Police received a report of a residential break, enter and theft in progress. The suspect fled from the Winsor Street home on foot with items stolen from inside the residence. RCMP Police Service Dog Phox and his handler attended the scene and conducted a search. The suspect was located a short while later at a nearby residence and was arrested and later released. The stolen property was recovered.

The investigation is continuing at this time with charges pending.