Police seeks public’s assistance with assault investigation; one man charged with aggravated assault

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is seeking assistance from the public regarding an investigation into an assault that occurred on the evening of July 24, 2024, in the parking lot of the Catholic Church on Church Road in Grand Falls-Windsor. Thirty-eight-year-old Alexander Goulding is currently in police custody and attends court today, charged with aggravated assault.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police received the report of the assault that left one man with serious injuries. The incident is alleged to have occurred sometime between the hours of 7:45-8:15 p.m.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this crime. Witnesses are asked to please contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121. The investigation is continuing.