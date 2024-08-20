Police seeks public’s assistance in locating stolen truck taken from residential cabin in Brigus Junction

Holyrood RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2015 Ford F450 truck that was stolen from a residential cabin on the main road in Brigus Junction sometime between Aug. 5-8.

The truck is black in colour with Ontario license plate BT14664.

Anyone who may have video surveillance facing the main road in Brigus Junction August 5-8 or anyone with information about the theft or current location of the truck is asked to please contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),