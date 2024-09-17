Police seeks public’s assistance identifying driver involved in dangerous operation and flight from police

Clarenville RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a vehicle who fled from police in a dangerous manner on the evening of Sept. 12.

Between the hours of 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, an officer on patrol observed a dark-colored Ford Mustang driving erratically in the parking lot of the Random Square Mall on Manitoba Drive in Clarenville. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.