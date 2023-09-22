Police seeking suspect in Marysvale break and enter

Police are investigating a break, enter and theft at Abbey’s Place, a bar in Marysvale, during the early morning hours of Sept. 20. The RCMP is now looking to identify the suspect captured on surveillance footage. Just after midnight on Wednesday, police responded to an alarm at the bar and discovered that a window had been broken out in order to gain entry. Surveillance video captured a male suspect breaking into the bar, stealing a quantity of alcohol and exiting. The suspect is believed to have cut or injured his hand or hands during the robbery.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie. SAnyone with any information about this crime, the location of the stolen alcohol or the identity of the suspect pictured is asked to please contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.



