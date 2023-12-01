Police seeking public assistance following theft

Bay Roberts RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a poppy box and donations from a local fast food restaurant in Bay Roberts on Nov. 9.

Just after 9:00 p.m., Bay Roberts RCMP were called to the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bay Roberts, where video surveillance captured a theft of a Remembrance Day poppy donation box containing a sum of money, belonging to the Royal Canadian Legion. Investigators have exhausted all local efforts and have been unable to identify the suspect.