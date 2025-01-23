Police searching for wanted man, Ryan King

The RNC is searching for wanted person, Ryan King of St. John’s.

King, 36, is accused of break and enter in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 22. Additionally, he is wanted on charges of possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, resisting arrest and breach of court order.

King is described to be 5’8” tall, 200 lbs, with a bald head and hazel eyes. The RNC advises not to approach King and to report all sightings to police immediately.

Anyone with information to assist in locating King is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)