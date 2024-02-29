Police searching for missing teenager in St. John’s

Police are searching for missing teenager Isabella McQuaid of St. John’s.

The 14-year-old is described to be about 5-foot-10l, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the Kilbride area at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28. There is no clothing description available.

The RNC has concerns for McQuaid’s safety and wellbeing, and ask anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.