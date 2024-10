The RNC is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person, Jonathon Bastow of Paradise. Bastow was last seen on at approximately 4:00am in the area of Paradise Road, Paradise on the North East Avalon.

Bastow is described as being about 5’10 inches tall, medium set build, brown eyes and blond hair with dark roots. There is no known clothing description at this time.

The family and police have concerns for the mental health of Bastow.