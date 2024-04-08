Police searching for man wanted for firearms offences after executing warrant on Froude Avenue

The RNC is searching for a man wanted in connection with firearms offences in St. John’s. Police executed a search warrant at a property on Froude Avenue on Sunday. Among the weapons located by officers was a loaded sawed-of shotgun, a long gun, a carbine rifle, a taser, nun chucks, a baton, ammunition, as well as illicit drugs and cash.

A warrant is now in effect for Johnathan Purcell who was not at the residence. The RNC is actively seeking any information to assist in locating the 36-year-old accused who is facing charges of; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm and other firearm-related offences.

In a case of a sighting of PURCELL, do not approach, and contact the RNC immediately. He is described to be about 5’8” tall with a slim build, and has blue eyes and light brown hair. Please see the attached photograph.

The RNC is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnathan PURCELL to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.