Police searches home in CBS; potent opioids, loaded firearms and cash seized, charges laid

RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region, with assistance from RCMP NL’s General Investigation Section and Holyrood RCMP Detachment, executed a search warrant at a home in Conception Bay South on Dec. 11. Police seized a quantity of dangerous opioids, loaded firearms, ammunition, body armour, cash and contraband tobacco. Twenty-three-year-old Dante Drake Appleby and 22-year-old Ashanti Agyemang were arrested and are charged with numerous offences.

The investigation began on Dec. 10, following information received about suspected fentanyl trafficking. Appleby and Agyemang were arrested without incident by RCMP officers outside a commercial property in St. John’s on Dec. 11.

Following the arrests, a search warrant, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, was executed at a home on Flats Road in CBS on Dec. 11, where the following items were located and seized:

Approximately 600 pills of suspected Benzimidazole – a synthetic opioid similar to but more potent than Fentanyl

Several ounces of cocaine

Two sets of body armour

A loaded Glock 40-Calibre handgun

Four semi-automatic assault rifles

Multiple illegal over-capacity magazines

A shot gun

Various ammunition

$25,000 cash

Five cases of contraband tobacco

Other items consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking

Both Appleby and Agyemang attended court on Dec. 12, and were remanded into custody.

Appleby and Agyemang are each charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in relation to cocaine, oxycodone and hydromorphone, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act – three counts

Possession of proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to Section 32 of the Excise Act 2001

Possession of contraband tobacco, contrary to Section 32(9) of the Revenue Administration Act

Careless use of a prohibited firearm, contrary to Section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

Unsafe storage of a prohibited firearm, contrary to Section 86(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to Section 88(1) of the Criminal Code – eight counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

Unauthorized possession of prohibited devices, contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code – four counts

Possession of a prohibited firearm, knowing possession is unlawful, contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited device, knowing possession is unlawful, contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code – four counts

Possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm, contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited firearm obtained by crime, contrary to Section 96(1) of the Criminal Code

Five counts of Unauthorized transfer of a firearm, contrary to Section 101(1) of the Criminal Code – five counts

The investigation is continuing.

If you have information on fentanyl or other illicit or dangerous opioids, RCMP NL’s Federal Policing – Eastern Region wants to hear from you. To report information, please call 709-772-5422.