Police are warning the public following a robbery on the Mundy Pond walking trail that happened around

noon on May 13, 2024.

The suspect is a bald, heavy set, tall male (approximately 6 foot). He was wearing all dark clothing and partially covering his mouth and nose.

The RNC is seeking information, including video or dash camera footage between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm on May 13, 2024. Please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers via website www.nlcrimestoppers.com.