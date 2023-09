Police in Corner Brook are asking the public’s help in locating missing man, Christopher Payne.

The 34-year-old was last seen by his family at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. He’s described as being six feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC in Corner Brook at 709-637-4100 or contact Crimestoppers NL at 1-800-222-8477.