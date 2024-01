Bay St. George RCMP is searching for a missing man, 32-year-old Matthew Cormier of Stephenville. Cormier is confirmed to have boarded the Marine Atlantic Ferry in Port aux Basques, on Jan. 25. His current location and destination are unknown. Police are concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

A recent picture of Cormier is below; However, he currently has a shaved head.

Anyone having information about the current location of Mr. Cormier is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP 709-643-2118.