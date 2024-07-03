Police responds to two-vehicle collision, one driver arrested for impaired operation

Following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on June 28, Burin Peninsula RCMP arrested a man for impaired operation. Shortly before noon on Friday, police received the report of the collision that occurred on Ville Marie Drive in Marystown and attended the scene. One of the involved drivers, a 61-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving. Back at the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

The male was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.