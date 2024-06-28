Police responds to single-vehicle crash, driver arrested for dangerous operation

Thirty-six-year-old Kevin Robert Reid of Grand Falls-Windsor was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle following an early morning crash that occurred on June 28. He is charged with a number of criminal offences.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday, police received the report of a single-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road in Grand Falls-Windsor. A vehicle struck a utility pole and entered into a rollover crash. The occupants of the vehicle departed scene prior to police arrival. The driver of the vehicle, Reid, was identified and located a short time later at a residence in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Reid, who had minor injuries from the crash, resisted his arrest and was taken into police custody. He attended court today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to comply with a release order – three counts

Resisting arrest

Reid was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on July 2.