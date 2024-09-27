Police responds to report of impaired driver, man arrested

A 31-year-old man was arrested by Burin Peninsula RCMP following the report of a suspected impaired driver in Marystown.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. today, police received the report and conducted patrols to locate the described vehicle. The vehicle was located a short time later and a traffic stop was conducted. The man showed signs of alcohol impairment and was provided with a roadside breath demand. The man failed to provide a sample of his breath and was arrested.

He was released this morning and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of failing or refusing to provide a breath sample and impaired driving. The vehicle was seized and impounded and the man was issued a licence suspension.