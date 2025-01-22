Police responds to ATV crash near Michael’s Harbour; passenger injured

Lewisporte RCMP is investigating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred near Michael’s Harbour on Jan. 20. An occupant of the ATV was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, police received the report of a crash involving a side-by-side ATV. The ATV, which was carrying two occupants, flipped over on its side while negotiating a turn on the Michael’s Harbour Access Road, near Michael’s Harbour. The two occupants were not wearing seat belts or helmets. The female passenger was transported to James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries that were sustained in the crash. The ATV was uninsured.

The investigation is continuing with charges pending.